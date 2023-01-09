Step Inside Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower—Featuring a Drone Show

Watch : Kaley Cuoco's Baby Shower Featured a Drone Show

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey honored their upcoming arrival with a big bang.

The couple, who announced in October 2022 that they're expecting their first child, celebrated with a lavish baby shower on Jan. 7. After the festivities, the Flight Attendant star reflected on the highs of the evening honoring their baby girl.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," Kaley captioned a series of photos shared to Instagram Jan. 8. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

In one of her sweet snaps, the actress—who wore a short-sleeved fuchsia mini dress—was seen kissing Tom, who wore a black tuxedo, paired with a white button-down shirt for the occasion.

Other photos included an up-close-and-personal look at the two holding hands, a stunning look at the figures drawn out in the sky during their done show and the couple embracing each other while in their seats.