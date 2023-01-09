Step Inside Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower—Featuring a Drone Show

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey went all out for their baby shower, which included a drone show "to celebrate our future unicorn." See all the heartwarming pics from the event.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey honored their upcoming arrival with a big bang.

The couple, who announced in October 2022 that they're expecting their first child, celebrated with a lavish baby shower on Jan. 7. After the festivities, the Flight Attendant star reflected on the highs of the evening honoring their baby girl.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," Kaley captioned a series of photos shared to Instagram Jan. 8. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

In one of her sweet snaps, the actress—who wore a short-sleeved fuchsia mini dress—was seen kissing Tom, who wore a black tuxedo, paired with a white button-down shirt for the occasion.

Other photos included an up-close-and-personal look at the two holding hands, a stunning look at the figures drawn out in the sky during their done show and the couple embracing each other while in their seats.

Kaley Cuoco's Pregnancy Photos

One of those very special guests at the shower included Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, who penned a sweet tribute to Kaley and Tom.

"Kaley, my friend, I have never seen you radiate the way you do in this moment," Ali wrote alongside her Jan. 8 Instagram post. "You are absolutely GLOWING and your joy is completely contagious. I want to hug that belly of yours all day and soak it all up because it's truly beautiful and emotional to witness."

But the magic from the couple's epic baby shower doesn't stop there. Keep reading to see even more photos...

Instagram
The Big Bang in the Sky

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's shower came with the works for their baby girl—which included a drone show that lit up the night sky with silhouettes of the family of three.

Instagram
A Dance Floor to Remember

Close family members and friends gushed over the special event on social media, with Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown sharing a pic of herself and her fiancé Daniel Kountz on the dance floor: "Last night we celebrated the pending arrival of Baby Pelphrey! Couldn't be happier for @kaleycuoco and @tommypelphrey. Congrats guys, can't wait to meet her!"

Instagram
A Glow Seen for Miles

Another special guest at the couple's shower was friend Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, who not only noted that Kaley was glowing, but added that her "joy is completely contagious."

Instagram
Shower of the Century

Kaley's younger sister, Briana Cuoco, dubbed the event as the one to beat for years to come, sharing another must-see glimpse at the epic light show that came later that evening.

Instagram
Family Flick

Briana also posed for a photo with their parents, Layne Ann Cuoco and Gary Cuoco, simply captioning the family portrait, "M + D."

