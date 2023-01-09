Flash Deal: Save $470 on a Echelon Smart Connect Exercise Bike

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If making it to the gym and attending in-person fitness classes haven't worked for your schedule, it may be time to invest in some at-home fitness equipment. Step up your workout situation and save some money with a can't-miss flash sale on a game-changing exercise bike.
If you are shaking your head thinking that there's no way you afford a fitness bike, the Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Bike is on sale at a $470 discount when you shop at QVC. Normally, it's $1,099, but you can get it for just $629 for a limited time.
This bike stays put as you pedal and it has a 32-level magnetic flywheel. It supports 300 pounds and it's incredibly easy to assemble. If you want to jumpstart your fitness goals, you're in luck because this purchase comes with a three-month trial of the Echelon Fit app.
Stop putting off your fitness goals and shop before this deal disappears.
Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Bike w/ 3 Month App Membership
This easy-to-assemble bike supports up to 300 pounds. It comes with a three-month free trial of Echelon Fit app.
If you're not quite sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Bike w/ 3 Month App Membership Reviews
A shopper declared, "One of the best purchases that I have made for my health! I contemplated btw a more higher price bike with this one and I'm so glad I choose Echelon. I was able to get a quality bike without breaking the bank. Since the pandemic, I was unable to continue to safely workout at my gym and attend cycle classes. Now I am able to workout at home safely and have fun doing it!"
Another gushed, "I know it sounds like an exaggeration but my Echelon bike literally saved my life. During this Pandemic I was obese and pre-diabetic which meant had an underlying condition that made it very dangerous if I caught Covid-19. Since I got the bike I've lost 40 pounds! it's motivated me not only to lose weight but to get in shape. I love my Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3!"
Someone raved, "Excellent exercise bicycle. You can quickly adapt to programs. Easy enough to assemble with good instructions. I have owned 2.5 weeks and love riding."
"Love the bike, it quickly gets addictive. The classes have great options for time, skill/fitness level, music, etc., plus you get all the fitness classes included," a customer reviewed.
A shopper admitted, "My husband bought me this bike as a gift. I was a little bummed out bc I had my eye on a more expensive bike. BUT this bike is awesome! Rides wonderful, delivered fast, easy to put together and I really enjoy the classes! I'm so glad we got this bike!"
Someone explained, "I'm really liking this bike. it's responsive and easy to use. It was recommended as the equivalent of another famous bike but a much better deal. It truly is! And I enjoy the classes that Echelon put on. The bike is in sync with the class and the instructors. Overall, I'm thrilled with the purchase."
While you have fitness on the mind, check out these styles from Reese Witherspoon's first activewear line.