Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven’t Renounced Their Royal Titles

Watch : Don Lemon Slams Prince Harry for Detailing Prince William Argument

Prince Harry says there's no need for him and Meghan Markle to give up their noble names as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Though the couple announced their decision to step back from their duties as working royals in early 2020, Harry and Meghan have since retained their titles. And amid their recent statements about their time as senior members, some critics have asked why the couple haven't renounced said titles—to which Harry has one simple answer.

As he told host Anderson Cooper during his Jan. 8 interview with 60 Minutes: "What difference would that make?"

And as far as the criticism the two have faced for making such highly publicized statements after their move from across the pond, Harry—whose memoir, Spare, is due to be released Jan. 10—noted he's tried a different approach with his family beforehand.

"Every single time I've time I've tried to do it privately, there would be briefings and leakings and planting stories against me and my wife," he said. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain but it's just a motto."