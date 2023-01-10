Get 2 Bareminerals Loose Powder Foundations for the Price of 1

If you want to find out more about this foundation, check out some of the glowing reviews from QVC shoppers.

bareMinerals Loose Powder Matte Foundation SPF15 Duo Reviews

One raved, "I have used this foundation for years! I just tried the new It foundation. Shame on me!! This is so much better! I love this foundation! Please don't ever stop making it."

Another person shared, "I had been looking for 'Bare Minerals' for a minute. Looking for something else on QVC and stumbled across it. I found it ! I finally FOUND IT !!! This is the only makeup that looked natural and does not break me out......excellent purchase."

Someone explained, "I used bare minerals for many years. I was lured away by other makeup including IT CC, Clinique, Smashbox, etc. which turnout to be horrible...espcially IT. I recently had an appointment with my dermatologist and asked for a recommendation. Her response hands down was bare minerals. So I gave it a chance and she was absolutely correct. My skin looks and is flawless again. I will NEVER switch again!!!"

A fan of the product gushed, "I have used liquid foundation for many years and today I tried this for the first time how amazing! It feels like nothing , its light and covers everything ,, I bought the whole kit ...You definitely should buy this makeup I'm sorry I didn't years ago..."

"I am a 56 year old, African American woman who has been wearing this makeup for over 10 years now. I love it and the Bronze Dark shade. I especially like that I can fall asleep in it and not worry about blemishes," a QVC customer stated.

A customer declared, "I LOVE BARE MINERALS! It makes my complexion look soft & flawless! Friends always comment on how pretty I look and I've had several people I worked with change over to Bare Minerals because of the way it made my complexion look. I'M NEVER GOING TO CHANGE BRANDS."

Someone said, "I found the right balance between no makeup at all and liquid with BareMinerals. Liquids have always felt too heavy but BareMinerals has just enough coverage and the colors are great."

A loyal shopper shared, "I only wear Bare Minerals. Have been for years. This is the third time I've had to purchase this foundation."

