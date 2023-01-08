Lindsay Lohan Answers Questions From "Little" Her as She Looks Back on Her Childhood

Watch : Lindsay Lohan's ICONIC Career Over the Years: Must-See Timeline

Lindsay Lohan has the answers to the questions of a teenage drama queen.

The Freaky Friday actress took a trip down memory lane in a new TikTok, by having a conversation with her younger self.

In the Jan. 7 TikTok video captioned, "Conversations with Little Me," Lindsay showed photos from her childhood each paired with a question that perhaps her younger self would ask herself now if had the chance.

The first question up? Childhood Lindsay asked, "Do I like my red hair?"

To which adult Lindsay replied, "Yes, I love my red hair!"

On the topic of whether or not she is fond of her freckles, the 36-year-old had a touching message to share: "They used to make me uncomfortable as a kid but now I realize how beautiful they are."

Other questions included asking if adult Lindsay still dances, is still silly and still likes to dress up—the answer is yes to all three.