Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills from Hospital as Team Plays First Game Since His Collapse

Watch : Damar Hamlin Speaks Out Publicly for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin cheered on his teammates, who paid tribute to him on the field, from his hospital bed as they played their first game since he suffered a cardiac arrest.

On the afternoon of Jan. 8, six days after the 24-year-old was hospitalized in Cincinnati following his medical emergency and hours before his team took on the New England Patriots, the NFL star wrote on his Instagram, "It's GameDay & There's Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers.. God Using Me In A Different Way Today! Tell Someone You Love Them Today!"

The Bills entered the field at their Highmark Stadium wearing patches with his number three on their jerseys, and some players carried flags printed with the words "Pray for Damar." "They always say, don't play for the name on the back, you play for the name on the front," Bills quarterback Josh Allen told his teammates before they ran out. "It's pretty special we play for that [expletive] number on our front, too."