Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Are Married: Look Back at Their Cutest Pics

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have tied the knot after dating for many years. Look back on the newlyweds' romance by checking out their sweetest photos together.

By Corinne Heller Jan 08, 2023 7:12 PMTags
WeddingsAshley OlsenCouples
Watch: Ashley Olsen's First Red Carpet Appearance in Over 2 Years

Ashley Olsen is a married woman.

The Full House child star-turned-The Row fashion designer married partner Louis Eisner in a small, private ceremony in front of family and friends in late December, People reported. A source told the magazine Jan. 8 that guests included Mary-Kate Olsenthe bride's twin sister and business partner—and the siblings' younger sister, Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen, 33.

Ashley and Louis has been together since at least 2017 and have always been been private about their romance. The pair have rarely made joint appearances at celebrity events.

After all, Ashley and Mary-Kate have also largely kept away from the spotlight since the twins, who both played Michelle Tanner on Full House and co-starred in a number of movies together, retired from acting when they were in their 20s to focus on their fashion empire.

However, in recent years, Ashley and Louis have occasionally been photographed out together on dates and other outings, including overseas on vacation.

photos
The Official Ranking of All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movies

See their cutest pics below:

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Italy Trip

The two vacation on the island of Pantelleria in 2022.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Birthday Girl

The two arrive at a NYC restaurant to celebrate Ashley's 36th birthday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Going Glam

The two attend the 2021 YES 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

WCP/Backgrid
Casual Stroll

The two take a walk in Los Angeles.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Night Out

The two leave a restaurant in New York City in 2021.

TheImageDirect.com
Ashley Turns 33

The two celebrate Ashley's 33rd birthday in New York City.

TheImageDirect.com
Dinner Date

The two are spotted on a date night in New York City.

SPOT-VAMA / BACKGRID
Movie Night

The two check out a movie with friends in Los Angeles.

Trending Stories

1

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Are Married: See Their Cutest Pics

2

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

3

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzzed Hair Transformation for 2023

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Are Married: See Their Cutest Pics

2

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

3

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzzed Hair Transformation for 2023

4

Prince Harry Says He Begged King Charles Not to Marry Camilla

5

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story