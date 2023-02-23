Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Los Angeles Rape Case

Watch : Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Assault in L.A. Trial

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein's fate has been decided.

On Feb. 23, the disgraced producer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for one count of forcible rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Weinstein's sentencing comes weeks after a Los Angeles jury found him guilty of the charges, while not guilty on one count of sexual battery by restraint. In addition, the jury was hung on three other sexual assault counts.

Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to all seven charges, which involve four women, included two counts of forcible rape, one additional count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object and two counts of sexual battery by restraint, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles sexual assault trial is not the only one Weinstein has faced as of recent years.

The 70-year-old was found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree in February 2020 in a separate New York City trial. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, which he has been currently serving.