Relax & Reset With These 10 Best Soothing Products From Amazon

Sometimes we come across products that we wish we knew about sooner, which is how we feel about all the calming and soothing wellness products included in this roundup. Whether you're looking for a cordless hair scalp massager that you can use to massage in your hair oils, a weighted blanket, an ice roller or want to test out a gentle pressure sleep mask, this guide has everything you need to relax and reset. The best part? You can shop them all from Amazon!
Scroll below to check out some of our favorite calming products from Amazon!
IMAGE Skincare MD Restoring Eye Masks, 22 ct.
These IMAGE Skincare MD eye masks are soothing, tightening and will give you such a nice glow after use. I love using the eye masks especially because of how cooling they are. It's the calming beauty product you need to add to your skincare lineup.
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
This pressure sleep mask will give you your best rest yet. One Amazon review shares, "I L O V E my Nodpod. What they say is true, after laying there for 3 minutes, I am sleepier and getting way better (deeper) sleep! My boyfriend started using mine and loved it so much I got him one for his birthday; he has used it every night since—lol! He stays in hotels for work and the black one works great at keeping light out. The pink one (mine) does too, but not as much. Also very nice for meditation! I love how it's made to accommodate side sleeping and the pressure almost helps my sinuses too if I'm stuffy. Worth all the money!"
Portable Electric Heating Pad
This portable electric heating pad from Amazon is a must-try if you're dealing with stomach cramps, menstrual pain, back pain or just about anything else, this fast warming, adjustable and waterproof portable heating pad with over 2,100 reviews can be worn under clothing while you're driving, working, going to class or running errands. It's such a functional product that works at the click of a few buttons, and, according to reviews, alleviates and takes care of cramps while being comfortable and discrete.
Ice Roller, ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
Soothe puffy skin or a migraine with this ice roller. One review shares, "I got this for my husband because when he gets a headache he would always sit a soft ice pack on his head. He is so happy with this and uses it anytime he has a headache, he just rolls it back and forth across his forehead and it really helps!"
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
This First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser works like magic, according to its 27,400+ positive reviews. One review raves, "I was so skeptical about buying a product for my KP! My whole life of 29 years I have dealt with this and was very insecure and didn't know want to wear short sleeves or tank tops because of it! And I have anxiety and I would always look for places to to pick at! When I used this I cried because I never have felt my skin to be "normal" my arms felt so smooth after. Yes I have some bumps still but my skin is no where close to bumpy like it was before!! Amazing product I will be buying more to keep on hand!!"
Bath & Body Works, Aromatherapy Stress Relief 3-Wick Candle, Eucalyptus Spearmint
"Definitely a way to relax after a long day," one Amazon reviewer writes about this Bath & Body Works stress-relief candle. It'll fill your room with the aromatic scent of eucalyptus spearmint.
4-in-1 Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set
This four-in-one Jade roller and Gua Sha set with 13,000+ reviews is great for puffiness and inflammation. One review shares, "I love placing these in the freezer for a few moments to get cold. The quality is great. They are easy to travel with and are great with my moisturizer. I can truly tell the difference when I use the moisturizer with this versus my hands. This is a great buy and gift set."
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Give yourself a massage on the go with this neck and back massager with heat. One of its says, "This is honestly like having a personal therapist. There have been many times where I've had a headache and then I've used this and my headache has gone away. When I come home from the gym and I am very sore I put this on and it feels like my muscles ready for more. I've had times where I buy this sprain something in my neck or my shoulder and then I use this for 10 minutes and then it goes away."
Weighted Blanket 15 lbs 60x80 Inches
This weighted blanket feels like a big, warm hug that you can bundle up in anytime. One Amazon review shares, "I absolutely love this weighted blanket it is like a warm hug while you sleep. I didn't know what to expect at first but now I have no doubt that I have something very special in this weighted blanket. The extreme feel of comfort and security while you sleep is priceless. I will sleep with this blanket for many years to came and purchase all my family members one to enjoy also!!!"
COMFIER Cordless Hair Scalp Massager
What would feel better than a hair scalp massage? Now you can have one whenever you want with this cordless hair scalp massager. One Amazon review raves, "I've had this scalp massager for one day, and I'm not sure how I ever managed to live without it my whole life until now! It's comfortable to hold, and I love that it has two speeds. The massage action is such that it doesn't tangle my hair at all. I'm not sure how they managed that, but it obviously has something to do with the timing and direction of how each little head on it rotates. It's marvelous. I love that it can be used in the shower, too. I use mine before showering. I apply hair oil, and the massaging action gets the oil all the way down to my scalp."