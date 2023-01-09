Ditch the Makeup Wipes for This $8 3-In-1 Micellar Water With 41,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do not go to sleep with makeup on. I repeat: do not go to sleep with makeup on. It can be such a pain to remove your makeup, especially when you're wiped out and tired after a long day, but it really is a good call. Your skin will thank you in the AM. If you want to take care of your skin, but a multi-step routine just isn't for you, you need to shop for multitasking products.

The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses your skin, and soothes irritation at the same time. Just put some on a cotton round or a reusable makeup-removing pad and gently swipe across your skin, no scrubbing needed. This do-it-all product is only $8, but don't assume that low price point equates its quality. Just ask the 41,800+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews. This product also has 2,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

A good skincare routine doesn't need to be expensive, the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is the affordable multitasker that will make your life so much easier.