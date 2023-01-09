Ditch the Makeup Wipes for This $8 3-In-1 Micellar Water With 41,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do not go to sleep with makeup on. I repeat: do not go to sleep with makeup on. It can be such a pain to remove your makeup, especially when you're wiped out and tired after a long day, but it really is a good call. Your skin will thank you in the AM. If you want to take care of your skin, but a multi-step routine just isn't for you, you need to shop for multitasking products.
The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses your skin, and soothes irritation at the same time. Just put some on a cotton round or a reusable makeup-removing pad and gently swipe across your skin, no scrubbing needed. This do-it-all product is only $8, but don't assume that low price point equates its quality. Just ask the 41,800+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews. This product also has 2,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
A good skincare routine doesn't need to be expensive, the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is the affordable multitasker that will make your life so much easier.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for All Skin Types, Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover
Gently remove makeup and cleanse without harsh rubbing. Pour onto a cleansing pad, press and cleanse to remove makeup without scrubbing.
If you need additional information before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy shoppers.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water Reviews
A shopper declared, "This stuff should be called miracle water. I love how it removes makeup and cleanses at the same time all with out any harsh chemicals. I have become addicted to this product, highly recommended."
Another reviewed, "Love this product. My skin is super sensitive and this product does not irritate or dry out my skin. Lifts dirt and makeup like magic. And leave my skin feeling clean and moisturized. It's a must for your cleansing routine."
Someone explained, "My skin's very sensitive so I have to be careful with the products that I use on my face, but this one doesn't irritate it at all! It works wonders! You can use a small amount to easily remove your makeup. It's also cheap for the price. I've bought more expensive bottles of micellar water and I can say that this one works the same as a more pricey one."
An Amazon customer wrote, "This is the best product for sensitive skin. I don't have to rub hard on my face like I do with wipes and my face isn't super red after unlike other products I've used."
Another raved, "I like this product because it never leaves me breaking out but instead it makes me feel fresh! I will never use another product to take my makeup off!"
"Best makeup remover! I've used every type of makeup remover on the market: oil, balm, foam, etc. I prefer micellar water because of how easy and effective it is to use. This gets rid of all my makeup even my black waterproof eyeliner," a shopper gushed.
