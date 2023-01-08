Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Drops Figure-Friendly Activewear To Kickstart Your 2023 Fitness Goals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy," Elle Woods said in the iconic film Legally Blonde. Elle's real-life counterpart Reese Witherspoon is just as much of a go-getter. The multi-hyphenate mogul just launched her first activewear line through her clothing brand Draper James in addition to a limited-edition weighted bangles collaboration with Bala.

Draper James' signature southern-inspired charm has expanded into fitness apparel with 17 new pieces, including sports bras, tanks, leggings, bike shorts, warm-up jackets, and hoodies. These styles are designed for working out and hanging out, with three optimistic prints that are stylish enough to wear all day. Choose from Ditsy Floral, Navy Gingham, and Pink Gingham with sizes ranging from XS to 3X and prices from $65-$150.

The brand's foray into fitness was created with modern women in mind. Let's check out the first Draper James Sport collection.