TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Is "Happiest I’ve Ever Been" After Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch : TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying this new chapter.

The TikTok star gave fans an update on how she is doing two weeks after receiving facial feminization surgery. Although Dylan still has a ways to go on the healing front, she is already experiencing a new level of joy.

"Healing is going amazing," Dylan shared in a Jan. 3 TikTok. "I'm the happiest I've ever been."

As seen in the video, Dylan had a bandage fastened around her face and a cast on her nose. While the 26-year-old has yet to publicly reveal her full face post-surgery, she noted that she will be taking some more time to heal.

"Who knew privacy could be so good for a transition?" Dylan continued. "I still need two to three weeks before I'm back at it, if that's okay. I can't wait to catch you up on everything."

Reflecting on her own transition, Dylan continued her video by sharing a message on respecting different paths.