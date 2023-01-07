Watch Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Prank Each Other in Rare Look at Their Romance

Watch : Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Give RARE Look at Their Romance

You know what they say—the couple that plays together...

On Jan. 6, Chris Evans made his relationship with actress Alba Baptista Instagram official in the most adorable way. The Captain America actor shared on his Stories a video montage of the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby," eliciting shrieks and laughter.

Evans' dog Dodger also makes an appearance in the montage, which includes footage of Evans, 41, and Baptista, 25, going about their business at home and in a hotel room. The Avengers actor captioned the post, "A look back at 2022" and included three red heart emojis.

"I wasn't prepared to see Chris Evans and Alba Baptista being an actual couple, so I naturally just fell to my knees at Walmart," a Twitter user wrote, promoting another to tweet, "I wonder how @ChrisEvans' internet girlfriend is taking this," tagging actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

The actress responded, "I love it! I am FOR any and everything & any and every person that makes my friend THIS happy! He's still #TwitterBae though. That will never change!"