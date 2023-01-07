"Heartbroken" Kris Jenner Speaks Out on Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea

Watch : Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Dies Unexpectedly

Kris Jenner shared a heartbreaking tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom Andrea Thompson after she died unexpectedly.

The NBA player's mother—who like the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, is a grandmother to his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 4, and their 5-month-old baby boy—passed away Jan. 5. Andrea suffered a heart attack at her Toronto home, TMZ had reported, citing sources with direct knowledge.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel," Kris wrote on her Instagram, naming the basketball star and his brothers.

In her tribute post, the momager included several throwback family photos showing Andrea with herself, Tristan, Khloe and True. "You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," Kris wrote. "What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light."