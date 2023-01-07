"Heartbroken" Kris Jenner Speaks Out on Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea

Kris Jenner shared a heartbreaking tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom Andrea Thompson after she died unexpectedly.
The NBA player's mother—who like the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, is a grandmother to his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 4, and their 5-month-old baby boy—passed away Jan. 5. Andrea suffered a heart attack at her Toronto home, TMZ had reported, citing sources with direct knowledge.
"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel," Kris wrote on her Instagram, naming the basketball star and his brothers.
In her tribute post, the momager included several throwback family photos showing Andrea with herself, Tristan, Khloe and True. "You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," Kris wrote. "What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light."
The Kardashians star continued, "Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel."
Neither Tristan nor Khloe has commented publicly on Andrea's death. Both flew to Toronto soon after her passing. "Khloe went with him to comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time," a source told E! News. "She was incredibly close to his mother."
The source continued, "Like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need. Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him."