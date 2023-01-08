Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Tan-Luxe, Lancôme, Kiehl's, and Philosophy

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Philosophy, Kiehl's, Lancôme, and Tan-Luxe.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 08, 2023
E! Insider Shop: Ulta Love Your Skin SaleArtem Varnitsin / EyeEm /Getty Images

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Tan-Luxe, Lancôme, Kiehl's, and Philosophy. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream

Smooth out fine lines and target wrinkles with the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream. The brand also claims that this cream visibly brightens the eye area and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier to defend against pollution and cold, dry weather.

A shopper raved, "Best eye cream for fighting wrinkles! I've tried various eye creams before coming across this Lancôme wonder. I like that it's both creamy and lightweight. It also has a light smell that isn't overwhelming. The best part is that the crows feet are less noticeable and my entire eye area just looks so soft and smooth. Love this eye cream and will keep purchasing it!"

Someone else said, "Best eye cream I have used. This stuff is the real deal. Makes my under eyes look so bright and concealer goes on smooth . So happy my eye cream search is over."

$69
$35
Ulta

TAN-LUXE THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops and THE BODY Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Instead of a "one size fits all" approach to tanner, Tan-Luxe drops allow you to add as much tanner as you want to your favorite moisturizer to get your tan on every day. 

There's a version for the face and another for the body. They're both 50% off today and there are two shades for each product light/medium and medium/dark, 

A shopper reviewed, "Adding 2 drops to my serum at night and I wake up with a gorgeous glowing tan! Once I get a color depth I'm happy with I switch to an every-other-night application."

Another said, "Absolutely works!  I have a more of a medium skin tone so purchased the medium to dark drops. I mixed 2 drops with my night time moisturizer and when I woke up, I was pleasantly surprised. I looked tan. Not orange. My husband even noticed. It gave a nice glow to my skin and was very natural looking."

 

 

$50
$25
Face Drops
$60
$30
Body Drops

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Avoid cry, cracked winter hands with this heavy-duty, super-hydrating, hand salve. According to the brand, this cream "draws and absorbs water from the air forming a 'glove-like' protective barrier against moisture loss."

This product has 2,100+ 5-star reviews from shoppers, with one sharing, "This is absolutely a miracle. I've suffered with raw, peeling, cracked skin on my hands for years. I've tried every hand cream under the sun with little relief...until now! It has absolutely saved my skin!! I use it several times a day, especially after washing my hands; my hands stay soft and moisturized...no more constant cracking, bleeding and pain. Just buy it!"

$22-$32
$11-$16
Ulta

Philosophy Hope In A Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer

Hydrate and glow with the Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer. According to the brand, it delivers a cooling burst of hydration for 72 hours, making sure your skin is perfectly primed for makeup.

A shopper raved, "Finally! The first and only moisturizer that truly hydrates my skin without grease, shine or irritation. My skin feels so healthy."

Another reviewed, "Hope in a jar hyaluronic water cream is a dream! This is one of the very few products I've ever used where I can feel the results after one use. Absolutely love this product and have bought it for all my friends."

 

 

 

$42
$21
Ulta

