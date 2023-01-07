Anthropologie Put 1,500+ Styles on Sale: Save 75% On Tops, Jackets, Trousers, Jewelry, and More

Anthropologie's End of Season Sale just got even better with jaw-dropping discounts on the most sought-after items.

Anthropologie SaleAnthropologie

The only thing better than shopping a sale is an additional sale on top of that sale. The more money you can save, the more you can shop, right? If you want to stretch your dollar and step up your wardrobe, Anthropologie's End of Season Sale just got even better.

Get an EXTRA 50% off Anthropologie sale items when you shop this weekend. The final price is not reflected when you shop. Just add your favorite items to your cart, and you will see that final price when you are ready to check out— no promo code needed. 

There are 1,500+ items on sale, with major deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, beauty, shoes, home items and more. Can't decide what to buy? Here are some of the standout selections.

Anthropologie Deals

By Anthropologie Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Sweater

An off-the shoulder sweater gives that "cool without even trying" aesthetic that we can all appreciate.

$98
$30
Anthropologie

Pilcro Cutout Fisherman Sweater

Don't give the cold shoulder to this cut-out sweater, which exudes effortless style. You can also get this one in black.

$128
$40
Anthropologie

The Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Pants

Black pants are always in style and these high-rise flares work for so many different scenarios from a night out with the girls to a meeting at the office.

$130
$40
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Birthstone Pendant Necklace

Add a personal touch to any outfit with one of this birth month necklaces.

$48
$20
Anthropologie

Maeve Plush V-Neck Sweater

Feel cozy and look chic in this unbelievably luxurious sweater, which comes in several colors. 

$138
$50
Anthropologie

En Saison Ruched Velvet Dress

All eyes will be on you whenever you rock this velvet, ruched mini dress.

$106
$35
Anthropologie

Dolan Left Coast Ruched V-Neck Dress

You'll turn heads in this form-fitting midi dress.

$148
$45
Anthropologie

Pilcro Swing Puffer Jacket

Bundle up in this olive green puffer jacket.

$178
$55
Anthropologie

Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Jacket

This brown, leather jacket is one of those keep-forever pieces that will always be in style.

$168
$50
Anthropologie

Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Blazer

This style has the polish of the blazer and the ease of an off-the-shoulder top. It's a guaranteed compliment getter. 

$168
$50
Anthropologie

Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Velvet Pants

Bring some fun to your wardrobe with these black floral pants.

$148
$55
Anthropologie

Pilcro High-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers

Trousers meet jeans with these wide leg pants that are ultra-flattering.

$148
$60
Anthropologie

Pilcro High-Rise Skinny Corduroy Pants

An Anthropologie shopper said, "They are the most comfortable stretchable pants ever. I am buying more colors! Thank you!" These are available in five colors.

$110
$35
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Wide-Leg Velvet Trousers

Go for the glam with these velvet, wide leg trousers, which also come in burgundy. 

$148
$45
Anthropologie

Pilcro Squareneck Cropped-Bustier Sweater

This knit bustier top hits that perfect balance between casual and dressed up and this rose color is extremely flattering on all skin tones. 

$98
$30
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Faux Leather Shirt

Feel like the It Girl that you are in this faux leather, button-down top, which is available in two colors.

$130
$50
Anthropologie

