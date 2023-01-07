Anthropologie Put 1,500+ Styles on Sale: Save 75% On Tops, Jackets, Trousers, Jewelry, and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The only thing better than shopping a sale is an additional sale on top of that sale. The more money you can save, the more you can shop, right? If you want to stretch your dollar and step up your wardrobe, Anthropologie's End of Season Sale just got even better.
Get an EXTRA 50% off Anthropologie sale items when you shop this weekend. The final price is not reflected when you shop. Just add your favorite items to your cart, and you will see that final price when you are ready to check out— no promo code needed.
There are 1,500+ items on sale, with major deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, beauty, shoes, home items and more. Can't decide what to buy? Here are some of the standout selections.
Anthropologie Deals
By Anthropologie Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Sweater
An off-the shoulder sweater gives that "cool without even trying" aesthetic that we can all appreciate.
Pilcro Cutout Fisherman Sweater
Don't give the cold shoulder to this cut-out sweater, which exudes effortless style. You can also get this one in black.
The Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Pants
Black pants are always in style and these high-rise flares work for so many different scenarios from a night out with the girls to a meeting at the office.
By Anthropologie Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Add a personal touch to any outfit with one of this birth month necklaces.
Maeve Plush V-Neck Sweater
Feel cozy and look chic in this unbelievably luxurious sweater, which comes in several colors.
En Saison Ruched Velvet Dress
All eyes will be on you whenever you rock this velvet, ruched mini dress.
Dolan Left Coast Ruched V-Neck Dress
You'll turn heads in this form-fitting midi dress.
Pilcro Swing Puffer Jacket
Bundle up in this olive green puffer jacket.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Jacket
This brown, leather jacket is one of those keep-forever pieces that will always be in style.
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Blazer
This style has the polish of the blazer and the ease of an off-the-shoulder top. It's a guaranteed compliment getter.
Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Velvet Pants
Bring some fun to your wardrobe with these black floral pants.
Pilcro High-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
Trousers meet jeans with these wide leg pants that are ultra-flattering.
Pilcro High-Rise Skinny Corduroy Pants
An Anthropologie shopper said, "They are the most comfortable stretchable pants ever. I am buying more colors! Thank you!" These are available in five colors.
By Anthropologie Wide-Leg Velvet Trousers
Go for the glam with these velvet, wide leg trousers, which also come in burgundy.
Pilcro Squareneck Cropped-Bustier Sweater
This knit bustier top hits that perfect balance between casual and dressed up and this rose color is extremely flattering on all skin tones.
By Anthropologie Faux Leather Shirt
Feel like the It Girl that you are in this faux leather, button-down top, which is available in two colors.
