That ‘90s Show Sneak Peek: Watch Kitty and Red Reunite With an Old Friend

Watch : That '90s Show Trailer: See Eric, Kelso and Jackie's Reunion

There's nothing like a decades-long friendship.

In a sneak peek at Netflix's That '90s Show—a That '70s Show sequel series that features Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively—the family matriarch is in a tizzy attempting to prepare a party for her granddaughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda.

"Don't worry, I woke up early to get a head start," she tells husband Red. "Oh my god, it's 7 a.m. I haven't deviled a damn thing."

A very unconcerned Red responds, "It's going to be a long day."

With Kitty going a million miles an hour, a very familiar face waltzes into the kitchen with an equally familiar catchphrase.

"Hi there, hey there, ho there!," says the Formans' next door neighbor Bob Pinciotti, played by Don Stark, reprising his role from That '70s Show.

Bob's entrance is met with rapturous applause from the studio audience, but not everybody is thrilled.

"And it just got longer," Red says, exasperatedly.