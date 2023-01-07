See Millie Bobby Brown’s Sweet Tribute to “Partner for Life” Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shared a look at her love Jake Bongiovi, noting that she's "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

2023 is already starting off as a solid 11 out of 10 for Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things actress rang in the New Year with a thoughtful post that put her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi front and center. 

As she shared on Instagram, "endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life." 

Alongside a carousel of photos, including some silly snaps with Jon Bon Jovi's son, Millie continued, "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us," adding, "let's do it again but better!"

One black-and-white photo featured Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, sharing a kiss in a photo booth, while another pic showed them leaning toward each other in the car. 

Under the post, Jake wrote back to her, "Your year babe love you so much." He too shared some precious photos of the couple in honor of the New Year, captioning his, "Love is all you need." 

photos
The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

It turns out that the duo—who sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2021—actually first crossed paths online

"We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in November. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" 

Keep scrolling to see her tribute and more photos of the couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

