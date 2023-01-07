Get These $168 J.Crew Trousers for $18, $128 Jeans for $12, and More 90% Off Deals Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your 2023 motto is "new year, new wardrobe," this weekend is the perfect time to shop because there are some major deals at J.Crew. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90% on your purchase.
Get an extra 50% discount on J.Crew sale styles when you use the promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. Shoppers can apply that same discount code to save 30% on full-price styles from J.Crew. Score these $168 trousers for just $18. Snag these $128 jeans for only $12. Add this camel blazer to your wardrobe for $32 (originally $198).
There are so many fashionable finds on sale at J.Crew. Here are some of the best deals you can shop this weekend.
J.Crew 90% Off Deals
J.Crew Curvy Vintage Slim-straight Jean in Rinse Wash
These dark jeans work in so many scenarios, whether you're heading to the office or a girls night out. There are a ton of styling options here with standard, petite, and tall sizes to choose from.
J.Crew High-Rise Crepe Trouser
Buying a pair of black trousers is always a smart investment. This classic style works for any occasion and it's also available in a stunning pastel pink.
J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater
You'll never regret buying a J.Crew cardigan. It's a garment that will always be in style and can be worn many different ways. This one is available in 6 colors.
J.Crew Quilted Lightweight Lady Jacket
These quilted jackets are polished and ideal for layering.
J.Crew Zip-front Cinched Dress in Corduroy
Break the mold with this utility-style corduroy mini dress.
J.Crew V-neck Taffeta Mini Dress in Stewart Tartan
This tartan dress is equal parts style and polish. It doesn't get more adorable than this one.
J.Crew Ruffleneck Puff-sleeve Dress in Leopard Print
Go wild over this leopard print mini dress.
J.Crew One-Shoulder Stretch Sweater
There's just something so sophisticated about a one-shoulder sweater, right? This one is available in orange, yellow, and black.
J.Crew Collared Cotton Beach Sweater
This one of those easy-to-wear tops that will make you look put-together in an instant. It's super cozy and that collar adds some polish to any ensemble.
J.Crew Scalloped Lace Mockneck Top
Go bold with one of these mock neck lace tops in bright pink, blue, or lime. Or you can go classic and wear this in black.
J.Crew Patch-pocket Blazer in Corduroy
You have lots of options with this corduroy blazer. Dress it up for work. Go casual with some jeans. There are a ton of ways to style this. It is also available in ivory.
J.Crew Devon Blazer in Plaid Italian Stretch Wool
Go for a classic aesthetic with this grey, plaid blazer.
J.Crew Waffle-Knit Shirt-Jacket
This style is half-shirt, half-jacket, and all cute. This red hue adds some vibrance to your wardrob and you can also get this in ivory too.
J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-season Stretch
These straight leg pants are stretchy, stylish, and they work for every occasion. You can also get them in 6 additional colors.
J.Crew Full-Length Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Good Tidings Plaid Wool
This blazer is so popular that it sold out, but these pants are everything. This plaid style is available in standard, petite, and tall sizes.
J.Crew New Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat
This navy quilted coat is equal parts sophisticated and versatile. This is one of those keep-forever pieces that's always going to be on-trend. There are several colors to choose from.
J.Crew Side-Ruched Dress in Stretch Linen-Viscose
Turn heads in this olive green midi-dress, which is also available in red.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Chino Pant
Bring some polish and laidback sophisticated to you wardrobe with these slouchy chino pants, which come in three colors.
J.Crew Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots
If you're going to wear rain boots, they might as well be cute, right? Ditch your boring, worn out pair for these olive green boots. They also come in black.
J.Crew Eloise Sweater-Blazer
This combines everything you love about a blazer and a sweater for a unique, yet versatile piece. It comes in six colors.
