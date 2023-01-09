Every Bombshell From Prince Harry's Memoir Spare

William Allegedly Shoved Harry During an Argument

During an argument in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage, Harry and Meghan's Kensington Palace home, he alleges that William called Meghan "rude," "difficult" and "abrasive," and Harry accused his brother of parroting the reigning media narrative about his wife.

William "seemed aggrieved," Harry writes. "He seemed put upon that I wasn't meekly obeying him, that I was being so impertinent as to deny him, or defy him, to refute his knowledge, which came from his trusted aides. There was a script here and I had the audacity not to be following it. He was in full Heir mode, and couldn't fathom why I wasn't dutifully playing the role of the Spare."

His brother had also shown up "piping hot," Harry continues, and both ended up shouting at each other. Harry describes giving William a glass of water, which his brother set down, after which he "called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast."

Harry alleges: "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

William encouraged him to hit back and, when he refused, William looked regretful and apologized, Spare continues. As he was leaving, William turned and said, "'You don't need to tell Meg about this.'"

"'You mean that you attacked me?'" Harry recalls saying, to which William allegedly replied, "I didn't attack you, Harold.'"

Harry writes that the first call he made afterward was to his therapist and, though he didn't immediately tell Meghan, she noticed the cuts on his back and "was terribly sad." Not long after, it was announced that the Cambridges and Sussexes would no longer be sharing an office.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on Harry's accusation.