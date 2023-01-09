Penn Badgley's Joe Is the One Being Stalked in Chilling You Season 4 Trailer

Watch : You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe Has His Own Stalker

Oh, how the tables have turned.

In the trailer for season four of Netflix's You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) attempts to flee his dark and ominous past by assuming the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in London—but this time, all eyes are on him.

Joe finds himself enmeshed with a new group of elite friends, who he affectionally calls "a circle of privileged douchebags," and it's only a matter of time before he becomes their center of attention.

His new acquaintances badger him with questions like "Why are you here?," "Did you kill someone?," and "Did someone break your heart?"

Oh, you have no idea.

When a murderer called the Eat the Rich Killer begins terrorizing high society members, Joe starts being stalked by the presumed perpetrator, even receiving texts with messages like, "Nice jacket, brown's your color."

Doesn't feel so great, does it, Joe?

"I ran away from all this," Joe says in his trademark brooding voiceover. "But one of you is watching me. One of you is hiding in plain sight. So, who are you?"