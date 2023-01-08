Raise a Glass to Fiji Water Girl's Star-Studded Photobombs at the 2019 Golden Globes

But what spilled out next may not have been what fans expected. Later that month, Cuthbert filed a lawsuit against Fiji Water and its parent company The Wonderful Company. According to court documents obtained by E! News, she accused them of creating a "worldwide cardboard cutout marketing campaign based on the unauthorized use" of her "photograph, likeness and identity." However, the organizations denied these allegations and filed a countersuit against her for breach of contract and false promise shortly after. Cuthbert denied the allegations in the countersuit.

The status of the case is unknown. But in January 2020, Cuthbert told Page Six the lawsuits were ongoing. E! News has reached out to Kelleth and the companies for comment but has yet to hear back.

Fans will just have to wait until the 2023 Golden Globes to see who makes waves on the red carpet this year. The 80th annual award show will take place Jan. 10 and air both on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

