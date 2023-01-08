Raise a Glass to Fiji Water Girl's Star-Studded Photobombs at the 2019 Golden Globes

This blast from the past might quench your thirst for some nostalgia.
Remember Kelleth Cuthbert, a.k.a. Fiji Water Girl? You know, the model who stole the show at the 2019 Golden Globes by photobombing celebrities like Jim Carrey, Amy Adams and Lucy Boynton on the red carpet.
E! News even awarded her an honorary Best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet accolade. In her acceptance speech, Cuthbert thanked stars like Richard Madden "for giving me my start," Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans for "allowing me the space to have my best angle" and Nicole Kidman whom she'd noted she'd always wanted to work with.
"Last but not least, I'd like to thank water," she exclusively told E! News in her January 2019 speech. "If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did. My performance truly would not have been possible without you."
But what spilled out next may not have been what fans expected. Later that month, Cuthbert filed a lawsuit against Fiji Water and its parent company The Wonderful Company. According to court documents obtained by E! News, she accused them of creating a "worldwide cardboard cutout marketing campaign based on the unauthorized use" of her "photograph, likeness and identity." However, the organizations denied these allegations and filed a countersuit against her for breach of contract and false promise shortly after. Cuthbert denied the allegations in the countersuit.
The status of the case is unknown. But in January 2020, Cuthbert told Page Six the lawsuits were ongoing. E! News has reached out to Kelleth and the companies for comment but has yet to hear back.
Fans will just have to wait until the 2023 Golden Globes to see who makes waves on the red carpet this year. The 80th annual award show will take place Jan. 10 and air both on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
But for now, let the memories flow by checking out Fiji Water Girl's star-studded photobombs from the 2019 Golden Globes.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).