North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West

Watch : North West Dresses Up As Her Dad Kanye West in New TikTok Video

North West is Bound 2 the family legacy.

Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a contoured jawline and a painted-on goatee.

In the video, North wore a black beanie and hoodie while crossing her arms, as his song "Bound 2" played in the background. Co-starring mom Kim Kardashian, the TikTok featured the words "Bound Baby."

Kim, who was wearing futuristic shades and a black bodysuit in the clip, famously starred in the original 2013 music video. Released five months after North's birth, Ye's video showed a topless Kim straddling him on a motorcycle. The couple got married in a $2.8 million ceremony the following year but finalized their divorce last November.

In the wake of the split, Kim—who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper—recently got candid about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex.