North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West

North West dressed up as her dad Kanye West for a video set to his 2013 song "Bound 2" alongside mom Kim Kardashian, who starred in the original risqué music video.

Watch: North West Dresses Up As Her Dad Kanye West in New TikTok Video

North West is Bound 2 the family legacy.

Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a contoured jawline and a painted-on goatee.   

In the video, North wore a black beanie and hoodie while crossing her arms, as his song "Bound 2" played in the background. Co-starring mom Kim Kardashian, the TikTok featured the words "Bound Baby."

Kim, who was wearing futuristic shades and a black bodysuit in the clip, famously starred in the original 2013 music video. Released five months after North's birth, Ye's video showed a topless Kim straddling him on a motorcycle. The couple got married in a $2.8 million ceremony the following year but finalized their divorce last November.

In the wake of the split, Kim—who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper—recently got candid about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex. 

North West Models Futuristic Yeezy Shades

"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," she said on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast in December. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."

So, split or no split, keep scrolling to see the mother-daughter duo pay homage to Kanye West—and more photos of the pair.

"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

BFFs

"My bestie."

Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

LOL!

Laughing!

Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Photo Op

XOXO

Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

