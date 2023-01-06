Jessie J Is Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage

There's no tag on this priceless news: Jessie J is pregnant.
On Jan. 6, she singer shared a video montage showing a positive pregnancy test, a sonogram and images of her growing baby bump. As she captioned the Instagram, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…"
"Please be gentle with me," the 34-year-old continued, "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."
Fans and friends flooded the post's comments with congratulatory messages, including Ruby Rose who wrote, "When you told me - in my heart I'd hearts I felt the most gratitude.. you deserve this beyond belief xxx."
Kelly Rowland added, "AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!" while Lashana Lynch commented, "The BIGGEST congratulations, Jessie! So damn happy for you!"
Back in November 2021, Jessie shared she had suffered a miscarriage.
"I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short," she wrote on Instagram. "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok."
Nine months later, Jessie penned a moving message about grief, noting that she wanted to go public with her experiences because "I know thousands of people around the [world emoji] feel just like I do."
"Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you," she continued. "I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all."