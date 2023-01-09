See Rowdy Below Deck Guests Party Past 3 a.m. (and Make a Huge Mess) in Wild Preview

Sometimes customer service has its limits.
That's something Below Deck stew Alissa Humber learns the hard way with a difficult group of charter guests in E! News's exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 9 episode.
The franchise has seen its fair share of wild guests over the years, but the boat's latest partygoers may be some of the most difficult yet. After Alissa gets the group set for their late-night hangout with drinks, a hookah and cigars, one of the guests demands, "I want, in the next two minutes, all the crew, now!"
"Everybody's working," Alissa responds before continuing to fill drink orders and light cigars. However, deckhand Ben Willoughby notices something off with the group's smoking technique: "They're all smoking their cigars backwards."
"It is so funny f--king funny to see these guests smoking their d--k-like cigars backwards," Alissa jokes in a confessional, "balls deep in their mouth. I love it."
As Chef Rachel Hargrove, stew Hayley De Sola Pinto and more of the crew head off to bed, Alissa and Ben continue to tackle the impatient group's requests. One guest even demands that Alissa serve them five shots immediately, despite seeing her pouring the drinks right in front of them.
But perhaps the cherry on top of the stew's difficult night is having to clean up broken glass at 3 a.m.
"You know, I don't mind cleaning up after the guests," Alissa says while letting steam off in a confessional. "But when you start to be rude, I will literally wipe my ass with your pillow and just like put it back. These bitches need to leave and go to bed."
Unfortunately for the Bravo star, it seems she's in for a long night.
Check out the full clip above and see what happens next on Below Deck tonight, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
