We’ve Got the Buzz on the Three New Actors Joining Yellowjackets Season 2

The second season of Yellowjackets is ready to take flight.

The Showtime drama, which returns March 24, has added three new actors to its ensemble cast for season two, according to Variety.

Nicole Maines, best known for playing Nia Nal on The CW's Supergirl, will portray Lisa, "an associate of Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), who is trying to recover from past trauma." Kessell also joins the cast in season two. The teen version of Lottie was played by Courtney Eaton in season one, who will also appear in season two.

The Borgias and Blindspot star François Arnaud will appear in four episodes as Paul, "a New York writer and secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger) who reminds Coach Scott of what might have been."

Nia Sondaya, who will also appear on season three of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told later this year, takes over the role Akilah, a member of the Yellowjackets team, from Keeya King, who played Akilah in season one. No explanation for Keeya's departure has been given.