How Khloe Kardashian Is Supporting Tristan Thompson Amid His Mom’s Death

Watch : See Tristan Thompson Dance With Daughter True on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is standing by Tristan Thompson's side during a tough time.

Amid the "unexpected" death of his mom Andrea Thompson, the Kardashians star traveled home with Tristan to Toronto, a source tells E! News.

"Khloe went with him to comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time," the insider shares. "She was incredibly close to his mother."

Though the former fiancés split in 2021, the source adds that, "like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need."

After all, the insider notes, "Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him."

Tristan, 31, and Khloe, 38, share daughter True Thompson, 4, and a baby boy, 5 months, who they welcomed in July via surrogate after they separated. His name hasn't been revealed.