No One Was More Excited For Al Roker's Today Return Than Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

Watch : Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Celebrate Al Roker's Today Show Return

Al Roker is officially back on Today.

The weatherman made his triumphant return to the NBC morning show Jan. 6 after a two-month-long medical leave. And perhaps no one was more excited to experience his ray of sunshine than Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

"This doesn't work without Al," Savannah exclusively told E! News. "He's the glue of this whole place. It's hard. We miss him if he's gone one day, let alone two months, and we're just so thrilled."

Hoda couldn't agree more. "This is a man who barely takes off a few days," she added, "and now, he's coming back after more than two months, so it's gonna be a celebration."

Savannah and Hoda have had a few celebrations of their own recently, including marking their fifth anniversary co-hosting Today together. So, how did they, well, ring in the occasion? By ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, of course.