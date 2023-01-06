Why Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Is Certain the Dutton Sibling Rivalry Will End in Bloodshed

The Dutton family is set for a nuclear implosion.
During the Jan. 1 Yellowstone mid-season finale, the tension between siblings Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) came to a simmering head when the true story about "the train station" was revealed to Beth, and Jamie called for his father John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the current governor of Montana, to be impeached.
Both Jamie and Beth made their intentions very clear, with Beth even asking their father to be the one to kill his own son.
According to Wes, however, don't be surprised if Jamie gets the job done first and takes out his sister.
"I think he has to," Wes told Entertainment Weekly Jan. 5. "There's an element of: This has to happen now because the play that's been made only allows for that. He knows this. They're gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He's a chess player. He's three steps ahead. He's thought it through a hundred times."
In a pivotal scene in the episode, Jamie tells his sister, "It's over, Beth," to which Beth responds, "No, it's not." In Wes' eyes, that's the indication that, "Oh, you're gonna try and kill me now."
Wes further expanded that Jamie knows what needs to be done—but he might have to call for back-up.
"I don't know if he could do it with his own hands," Wes theorized. "He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father. You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before."
As for how things will actually play out, Wes said he's just as eager to find out as the rest of us—even though he joked he's terrified every script he reads will be his last.
"I just learned to not expect anything, except enjoy the moments," he said. "I've had so many as Jamie. It's like I've played many characters in one and I've gone so many places with him. It would be hard to forever let him go in a way, but also I'd feel fulfilled if I had to."
Find out who survives when the second half of Yellowstone's fifth season returns to Paramount Network this summer.