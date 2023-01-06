Why Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Is Certain the Dutton Sibling Rivalry Will End in Bloodshed

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

The Dutton family is set for a nuclear implosion.

During the Jan. 1 Yellowstone mid-season finale, the tension between siblings Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) came to a simmering head when the true story about "the train station" was revealed to Beth, and Jamie called for his father John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the current governor of Montana, to be impeached.

Both Jamie and Beth made their intentions very clear, with Beth even asking their father to be the one to kill his own son.

According to Wes, however, don't be surprised if Jamie gets the job done first and takes out his sister.

"I think he has to," Wes told Entertainment Weekly Jan. 5. "There's an element of: This has to happen now because the play that's been made only allows for that. He knows this. They're gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He's a chess player. He's three steps ahead. He's thought it through a hundred times."