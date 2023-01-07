The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals From Sam Edelman, Loeffler Randall, Birkenstock & More

With the trendiest shoes from designer brands like Ganni, Badgley Mischka and more starting at $45, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale has some seriously stylish pieces on sale for a limited time.

By Ella Chakarian Jan 07, 2023 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: nordstrom shoe deals

We can't get enough of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, and if you can't either, then you're at the place.

Among the amazing deals on apparel and beauty are some shoe deals that are just as noteworthy. Nordstrom has looks from adidas, Ganni, Loeffler Randall, Sam Edelman, UGG and so much more on sale for as low as $45. There are some timeless, trendy and versatile heels, sneakers, flats, boots and more that you need to get your hands on before the sale comes to an end!

Read on for our top shoe picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

If you don't already have a pair of comfy UGG slippers or simply want to add to your growing collection, now is your chance! The Fluff Yeah faux fur slipper is currently on sale in seven cute colors.

$60
Nordstrom

Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneaker

The adidas Stan Smith Sneaker is such a good staple shoe that you can wear basically every single day. They're comfortable to walk in and pair so well with all sorts of casual outfits. You can snag these stylish light green ones for only $50.

$100
$50
Nordstrom

Badgley Mischka Collection Cher Crystal Embellished Pump

These Badgley Mischka heels are so timeless and chic. The crystal embellished pump is currently on sale in so many stunning colors for $188, so get the look while you can!

$235
$188
Nordstrom

Loeffler Randall Emilia Knot Slide Sandal

These Loeffler Randall knot slide sandals are so elegant. They're the perfect evening shoe to add a little bit of shimmer to your wardrobe.

$350
$280
Nordstrom

BCBGeneration Ulysa Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

These platform boots are so trendy, and currently on sale for $60 instead of the usual $139 price tag. Pair them with jeans, cargo pants, dresses and so much more.

$139
$60
Nordstrom

Ganni Vegea™ Slide Sandal

Whether you're going on a tropical vacation or just want a cute slide sandal that you can wear anywhere and everywhere, these Ganni slide sandals are it! They're currently on sale in black, green and yellow.

$235
$113
Nordstrom

Kenneth Cole Marge Loafer

Whether you saw them on Instagram or in your new favorite Netflix show, Wednesday, you know that platform loafers are super trendy right now. You can snag these Kenneth Cole platform loafers for $78.

$148
$78
Nordstrom

Schutz Aisha Ankle Strap Sandal

If you're looking for a new pair of go-to heels that go with everything, these Schutz strappy sandals are the perfect pair that are currently on sale for just $45.

$118
$45
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat

There are so many Sam Edelman flats on sale right now, like this stylish metallic pair. They're the perfect shoe to add a bit of shimmer to your look, and especially trendy since metallic is currently having a moment.

$120
$84
Nordstrom

Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

These pink fluffy slides from Birkenstock are way too cute. They're comfortable enough to wear around the house and trendy enough to wear out as a loungewear look.

$180
$135
Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Caster H2O Waterproof Block Heel Bootie

These block heel booties from Dolce Vita are perfect for the winter. They're edgy and elevated enough so you can wear them on a night out, or even with a pair of jeans and a sweater to the office.

$160
$80
Nordstrom

Check out more stylish pieces you need to buy from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

