Viola Davis Proves Matching Your Makeup to Your Clothes Can Be a Winning Look

Let Viola Davis inspire your next look.
The Oscar winner stepped out in vibrant style while attending the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5. She made a splash on the red carpet, as she wore an electrifying blue and red striped Tory Burch gown that featured sculptural sleeves and pockets.
Viola paired her bright look with black pointed-toe pumps and statement earrings in the same hues as her dress. And while the actress' outfit was a total scene stealer, her bold makeup served as the best supporting act.
Making her ensemble pop even more, Viola donned shimmery blue shadow and a bold red wine lip color that complemented the colors of her dress. And while this style choice might seem too matchy-matchy for some, it actually worked in perfect harmony.
Of course, Viola's fabulous red carpet moment wasn't the only thing worth celebrating. During the ceremony, Cate Blanchett praised The Woman King star as she presented her with the Chairman's Award.
"There's some actors that you aspire to be," Cate began, per The Hollywood Reporter. "There's some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you. Viola Davis is all three."
Cate then clarified that she wasn't just making a speech for Viola, but rather, auditioning to be her "co-star or supporting actress or personal assistant."
"I make a really good little coffee and, actually, I know how she takes it," Cate quipped. "It's a black decaf, little bit of oat milk and a dash of cinnamon. I think I'm in."
Cate then poured her heart out to the Widows actress.
"I want some of Viola's emotional power. I want some of her stardust, her effortless technical mastery and her constant access to the flaws that makes her characters so painfully human," Cate continued. "I want to look as fabulous as she looks in red on the red carpet. I want her deep-throated, sometimes joyous, but always knowing, laugh. I want some of her sass. I want some of her ass. I just want all of this to rub off on me, and I know I'm not alone."
Luckily for Cate, her plea worked.
"Oh Cate, I would love to work with you," Viola said. "But you can't have my ass."