Viola Davis Proves Matching Your Makeup to Your Clothes Can Be a Winning Look

Let Viola Davis inspire your next look.

The Oscar winner stepped out in vibrant style while attending the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5. She made a splash on the red carpet, as she wore an electrifying blue and red striped Tory Burch gown that featured sculptural sleeves and pockets.

Viola paired her bright look with black pointed-toe pumps and statement earrings in the same hues as her dress. And while the actress' outfit was a total scene stealer, her bold makeup served as the best supporting act.

Making her ensemble pop even more, Viola donned shimmery blue shadow and a bold red wine lip color that complemented the colors of her dress. And while this style choice might seem too matchy-matchy for some, it actually worked in perfect harmony.

Of course, Viola's fabulous red carpet moment wasn't the only thing worth celebrating. During the ceremony, Cate Blanchett praised The Woman King star as she presented her with the Chairman's Award.