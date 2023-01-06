Prince Harry Says He and Prince William Begged King Charles III Not to Marry Queen Consort Camilla

Prince Harry and Prince William may not be seeing eye to eye at the moment, but the brothers were once on the same page when it came to their dad King Charles III's remarriage.
In his upcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex shared how Charles was adamant on tying the knot with Queen Consort Camilla years after the death of Princess Diana—and had even asked permission from Queen Elizabeth II, who the Archewell co-founder said "grudgingly granted it."
"In spite of Willy and I begging him not to, my father proceeded with his plan," Harry wrote, according to the Spanish language version of his book, obtained by NBC News. "We shook him by the hand and wished him all the best without hard feelings. We recognized that he was going to be with the woman he always loved, the woman that fate had in store for him from the beginning."
The pair ultimately married in 2005, tying the knot in a town hall ceremony in Windsor.
NBC News has reached out to Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and a rep for Prince Harry. All have declined to comment.
Having met during the 1970s, Charles and Camilla kept a close relationship throughout the decades—even when he was married to Harry and William's mother Princess Diana, who he divorced in 1996 after 15 years of marriage. In a 1994 interview with British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, Charles noted he remained faithful to Diana "until it became clear that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."
Elsewhere in Spare, Harry recalled the aftermath of his mom's death and how Charles "did not hug" him when sharing the sad news. (Diana tragically died in 1997 from injuries sustained in a Paris car crash. Harry was just 12 years old at the time.)
"What I do remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry," Harry wrote, per a copy of the book obtained by NBC News. "Not a tear."
In the memoir, out Jan. 10, Harry also made several shocking claims about the royal family, including an alleged physical fight between him and William during an argument over Meghan Markle.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote, according to an excerpt published by The Guardian. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
When recently asked about his strained relationship with William, Harry told Good Morning America that he believes Diana "would be sad" to see their bond fractured: "I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."
