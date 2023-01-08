National Bubble Bath Day: Shop Bath Bombs, Bath Accessories & More Fizzy Faves

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Hello, and welcome to Sophy's Shoppable Sensations. That's a name I've made up just now, but I think it suits what I'm about to fill you in on: There's a national holiday we've been missing, and it's my new favorite thing. January 8 is officially "Bubble Bath Day," and as a bathtub evangelist, I can't believe I had no idea. (Did you know? Why didn't you say something?)

Yes, folks, it's an entire day dedicated to the art of the bath. The relaxing. restorative, reawakening bath. Now, don't get me wrong; I shower like any other person. I purely go for bath time when I just need a moment. Frankly, I don't understand why everyone doesn't do that. A bath is the best! And it doesn't have rules!

You can leave your phone on your charger in your room, or have it on a little dish next to you. You can listen to music, or enjoy gentle silence. You can use add-ins that foam and fizz, or invigorating salt blends for skin that needs a little extra TLC this season.

What I'm saying is, we've found the ideal holiday. It's one that doesn't require travel, gifting (except maybe for yourself!), or time that needs to be made up at work. There's no complicated traditions to follow nor family background required. It's a holiday to celebrate one of life's simplest pleasures, and I hope we all take the time to indulge in it.

Not sure where to start? Scroll this quick list of bubble bath essentials, add to cart, then close your eyes and bliss out.