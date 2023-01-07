TikTok Proves the K18 Hair Mask Is Worth the Hype, Reviving and Transforming Damaged Strands in 4 Minutes

Yes, this is a high price point for a lot of us, so if you're not 100% convinced to shop, read these rave reviews from shoppers who think that the K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so worth it.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Reviews

A shopper admitted, "I didn't expect to be so impressed with this but… just wow. My hair went from thin, damaged, dry and brittle, to bouncy and silky and strong… Idk what else to say… I used to use Olaplex but it made my hair dull… this is my new hair repair for life, I LOVE it."

Another advised, "If you are looking to heal your hair from being too frizzy, dry, lifeless, dull or even just damaged, BUY THIS! first picture is before, second picture is after using the product twice (i wash my hair once a week). I have dropped hundreds on random hair products all the way from name brands to drug store, from keratin building shampoos to moisturizing conditioners after bleaching my hair blonde for 2+ years, a lot of heat damage and having very thin hair. I swear I did not want this overly priced product to work and honestly had no hope it would. but after literally 2 uses i have no use for any of my hair products but this one! my shower time has been cut in half since all you need to do is shampoo your hair and my vanity is no longer cluttered with hair products, oils and leave ins. This is the holy grail. BUY THIS!! YOU WONT REGRET IT!!!"

Someone gushed, "This product is everything it says and more!!! My hair is so smooth and shiny after each use!!!! I highly recommend!! Worth every penny paid for it!!!!!!"

"My hair had been damaged by bleaching. I saw an influencer recommend this and it has been AMAZING!!! Results 1st use & only kept getting better.... believe the hype....this works!!! I was pleasantly surprised," a fan of the product reviewed.

An Amazon customer raved, "This stuff is amazing! I've never seen my hair have this kind of salon quality at home. I'm extremely satisfied with this formula and how healthy my hair looks after using it. As someone who has naturally wavy hair mine tends to frizz easily but not with K18! Will definitely be buying again- btw make sure you follow the instructions word for word."

A shopper explained, "Shook. My hairstylist friend used this on my hair last week during my regular cut and color appointment. I was skeptical. Before she was even done styling my hair, it was the softest and shiniest it's been in forever. I ordered some on Amazon later that day! I've used it for a week now, and I'm hooked. My hair is soft, shiny, has more volume, I can go longer between washes, and it doesn't feel yucky like it normally would from a day or two of dry shampoo! I'm hooked. I even plan on ordering it for stocking stuffers for my mom and daughters."

Another shared, "Okay, this stuff is so expensive I almost didn't want it to work. I'm a long-time Olaplex user so I thought, 'how much better could it be?'. The answer is, much better. I have bleached hair that's a bit over processed on the ends, or should I say, WAS a bit over processed on the ends. K18 reversed the damage within a few uses. I've done some research, and I think I have some good tips for using this to get the max benefit."

Someone wrote, "Miracle. Someone told me about this hair treatment because I was admiring how smooth their long hair was! I bought the travel size to try it out. My hair is over processed sun damaged I'm sure. To much HEAT from blow drying my hair straight and smooth. After the first use my hair looked shinier

smoother and healthier. I'm a believer!"

