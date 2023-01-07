TikTok Proves the K18 Hair Mask Is Worth the Hype, Reviving and Transforming Damaged Strands in 4 Minutes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've ever stopped mid-scroll on TikTok or Instagram in awe of someone with shiny, smooth, seemingly perfect hair, you're not the only one wondering how they achieved that look. Were they just born with it? Did they spend a triple-digit dollar amount on a hair salon appointment? Or is there some at-home treatment that you can try to get those same results? Many times over, I was marveled by the videos of women running their fingers through their bouncy hair, only to find the same hashtag in the caption: #K18HairMask. I finally caved and bought the internet-famous K18 hair mask and I'm kicking myself for not doing it sooner. It is completely worth the hype.
The K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask works on all hair types and textures. If you're concerned about damage, split ends and breakage, give this product a try. If your hair is totally fried from hair dye and bleach, this will bring it back to life, according to many TikTok videos. The formula is powered by the brand's patented K18Peptide, which K18 claims "is just the right size and molecular structure to reach the innermost layers of hair and re-connect broken keratin chains responsible for hair's strength and elasticity."
The K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so easy to use. Shampoo your hair as you normally would, but skip the conditioner. Then towel dry your hair until it's a bit damp. Then, put the product on and let it sit for 4 minutes. Do not rinse it out. Then you can comb and style as much as you would like. It doesn't get any easier than that. No need to sit around, waiting to wash out the hair mask.
It makes a major difference after just one use, but it's a true game-changer when you add it to your routine consistently. It has 80.4K+ Sephora Loves and 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who can't get enough of this holy grail hair product.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Leave this on for just 4 minutes after shampooing, and then you can comb/style it and continue with your normal routine. It doesn't get any easier than that.
K18 Leave-In Mask Results on Bleached Hair
K18 Leave-In Mask Results on Coily Hair Exposed to Heat Styling, Relaxers, and Chemical Treatments
K18 Leave-In Mask Results on Hair Following Balayage and Root Touch-Ups
Yes, this is a high price point for a lot of us, so if you're not 100% convinced to shop, read these rave reviews from shoppers who think that the K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so worth it.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Reviews
A shopper admitted, "I didn't expect to be so impressed with this but… just wow. My hair went from thin, damaged, dry and brittle, to bouncy and silky and strong… Idk what else to say… I used to use Olaplex but it made my hair dull… this is my new hair repair for life, I LOVE it."
Another advised, "If you are looking to heal your hair from being too frizzy, dry, lifeless, dull or even just damaged, BUY THIS! first picture is before, second picture is after using the product twice (i wash my hair once a week). I have dropped hundreds on random hair products all the way from name brands to drug store, from keratin building shampoos to moisturizing conditioners after bleaching my hair blonde for 2+ years, a lot of heat damage and having very thin hair. I swear I did not want this overly priced product to work and honestly had no hope it would. but after literally 2 uses i have no use for any of my hair products but this one! my shower time has been cut in half since all you need to do is shampoo your hair and my vanity is no longer cluttered with hair products, oils and leave ins. This is the holy grail. BUY THIS!! YOU WONT REGRET IT!!!"
Someone gushed, "This product is everything it says and more!!! My hair is so smooth and shiny after each use!!!! I highly recommend!! Worth every penny paid for it!!!!!!"
"My hair had been damaged by bleaching. I saw an influencer recommend this and it has been AMAZING!!! Results 1st use & only kept getting better.... believe the hype....this works!!! I was pleasantly surprised," a fan of the product reviewed.
An Amazon customer raved, "This stuff is amazing! I've never seen my hair have this kind of salon quality at home. I'm extremely satisfied with this formula and how healthy my hair looks after using it. As someone who has naturally wavy hair mine tends to frizz easily but not with K18! Will definitely be buying again- btw make sure you follow the instructions word for word."
A shopper explained, "Shook. My hairstylist friend used this on my hair last week during my regular cut and color appointment. I was skeptical. Before she was even done styling my hair, it was the softest and shiniest it's been in forever. I ordered some on Amazon later that day! I've used it for a week now, and I'm hooked. My hair is soft, shiny, has more volume, I can go longer between washes, and it doesn't feel yucky like it normally would from a day or two of dry shampoo! I'm hooked. I even plan on ordering it for stocking stuffers for my mom and daughters."
Another shared, "Okay, this stuff is so expensive I almost didn't want it to work. I'm a long-time Olaplex user so I thought, 'how much better could it be?'. The answer is, much better. I have bleached hair that's a bit over processed on the ends, or should I say, WAS a bit over processed on the ends. K18 reversed the damage within a few uses. I've done some research, and I think I have some good tips for using this to get the max benefit."
Someone wrote, "Miracle. Someone told me about this hair treatment because I was admiring how smooth their long hair was! I bought the travel size to try it out. My hair is over processed sun damaged I'm sure. To much HEAT from blow drying my hair straight and smooth. After the first use my hair looked shinier
smoother and healthier. I'm a believer!"
