Coach 50% Off Sale: The Top 10 Bags, Shoes & Accessories We're Buying On Sale for a Limited Time

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This Coach 50% off sale is not to be missed. Whether you're looking for new accessories to add to your wardrobe or finally splurge on that cute handbag you've been eyeing, you can do it all at Coach while shopping some incredible deals.
While the sale is going until January 16th, there are way too many chic styles that are selling out fast, so get ahead on all the best pieces while you still can. We're talking shearling shoulder bags, the cutest boots and the most eye-catching jewelry for up to hundreds of dollars off!
Keep scrolling for our favorite picks from the Coach 50% off sale.
Theo Tote
Everyone needs a chic and versatile tote bag, whether you're running errands, traveling or going to work. You can snag this classic tote bag that's usually $450 for $225. It comes in two wearable colors, too!
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
This shoulder bag is seriously so chic, and it typically retails for $450. Right now, you can snag it for $225. It'll become a favorite accessory of yours!
Tabby Medium Wallet
This wallet is a must-have for keeping your essentials organized in style. It's currently available in red for almost $100 off!
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Shearling
We love a little fluff when it comes to accessories. It's such a trendy way to add texture and playfulness to any outfit. You can snag this shearling shoulder bag for $375 instead of the original $750 price in both cream and dark green.
Lacey Bootie
These boots are so stunning, and currently on sale for $138! They're a timeless boot that can be worn with dresses, trousers, mini skirts and so much more.
Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag 18 In Shearling With Quilting
As mentioned, we're into fluff! This black shearling bag is so good for an evening bag option. The silver hardware and chain give the bag an even more elevated touch.
Signature Turnlock Necklace
It's all in the details with this gold necklace. It features the iconic Coach turnlock in shimmering green resin, which goes with the adjustable gold chain so nicely.
Tabby Chain Clutch
Have a lady in red moment with this Tabby Chain Clutch that's currently on sale for over $100 off its original $295 price. It's a cute accessory that will add a pop of color to any outfit.
Square Sunglasses
Looking to add a chic pair of sunglasses to your wardrobe? These square sunglasses will do the trick and make you feel so luxe, no matter what outfit you pair them with.
Tabby Chain Clutch
This chain clutch can be worn in more ways than one, and is the pop of blue your wardrobe has been missing! It's spacious enough for all your essentials, and an be worn as a crossbody or clutch.
