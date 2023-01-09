Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules Trailer: See Katie Maloney Explode Over Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss Hookup

E! News has the exclusive first look at Vanderpump Rules season 10. From Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz both moving on post-divorce, to hookups and plenty of drama, watch the shocking trailer.

By Brett Malec Jan 09, 2023 9:00 PMTags
TVReality TVDivorcesExclusivesBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesLala Kent
Watch: Tom Schwartz Responds to Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors at BravoCon 2022

Vanderpump Rules is back for one of its most SUR-prising seasons ever.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season and there's definitely no shortage of drama. For starters, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's amicable divorce turns ugly after he starts romancing their co-star Raquel Leviss.

"I never had hatred for you and now I do," a furious Katie tells Schwartz in the preview after he and Raquel are caught making out during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding weekend in Cancún. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

Raquel later admits to her co-stars, "I do like Schwartz a lot."

Schwartz and BFF Tom Sandoval are also under a ton of pressure trying to open their new bar Schwartz & Sandy's. 

"We gotta get this f--king bar opened," Schwartz says before adding, "If it wasn't for this bar, me and Katie would still be together."

But Schwartz isn't the only one moving on. The preview shows Katie going on a date and even making out with a new mystery man.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

Lala Kent is also back on the dating scene following her nasty breakup from Randall Emmett. "Who's ready to be a stepdad?" Lala says, referencing her and Randall's 21-month-old daughter Ocean, before interviewing eligible bachelors.

Meanwhile, James Kennedy is getting serious with new girlfriend Ally Lewber after he and Raquel called off their engagement last year. "I do think Ally is the one," he admits in the sneak peek. "I'm gonna put some babies in her one day." 

Later, Scheana brings up rumors about Sandoval and Ariana Madix. "Katie said you and Ariana have an open relationship," she tells Sandoval.

Check out the trailer above to see everything to come, including wild wedding festivities, a shocking fight between James and Schwartz and a cameo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais.

And keep scrolling to see the season 10 cast photos, plus more juicy details about the new season.

Vanderpump Rules returns Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules: See Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Hook Up

2

Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Baby: See His Sweet Announcement

3

MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dead at 18

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump, the ever-expanding restauranteur, opens Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas and relishes becoming a grandmother. With Tom and Tom venturing into the restaurant business on their own, Lisa continues to offer support and mentorship to her former and current employees, but can't help but question if the Toms have bitten off more than they can chew.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Tom Sandoval

The "Vander-verse" expands as Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval dedicate their time, energy, and money to open Schwartz & Sandy's, a cocktail lounge across town, without Lisa Vanderpump. With Schwartz learning how to live on his own in the midst of a divorce, and Sandoval chasing stardom with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, will the Toms realize that opening a bar comes with a few too many headaches and heartaches to be worth it?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Katie Maloney

After 12 years together, Tom and Katie Maloney have gone their separate ways with hopes for an amicable split, as long as they both agree to obey one pact—no relationships within the friend group. When Tom hooks up with someone in the circle, their well-intentioned hope for friendship becomes nearly impossible to maintain. Katie begins to date again, while leaning on her friends, Lala and Kristina Kelly, for support.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
James Kennedy

James Kennedy's music career is booming and his love-life is prospering. He met new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, weeks after his breakup with Raquel and the two were instantly head-over-heels. When a surprise revelation about James' past with Lala pops up, Ally questions whether or not she can fully trust him.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lala Kent

Dealing with the aftermath of a deceitful relationship, Lala Kent is battling for custody of their child and figuring out how to date as a single mother, but after a lengthy dry spell, she's eager to roll in the sheets. Now more than ever, Lala is prioritizing her sobriety, her daughter and her friendships.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Tom Schwartz

The "Vander-verse" expands as Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval dedicate their time, energy, and money to open Schwartz & Sandy's, a cocktail lounge across town, without Lisa Vanderpump. With Schwartz learning how to live on his own in the midst of a divorce, and Sandoval chasing stardom with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, will the Toms realize that opening a bar comes with a few too many headaches and heartaches to be worth it?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Raquel Leviss

Raquel Leviss is ready to spread her wings and find her voice without her ex-fiancé, James. With help from her friends Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett, Raquel is embracing her new single lifestyle. She is having fun and dating around, but as she finds her footing, she steps on a few toes and lock lips with someone that lands her in the middle of the lion's den, causing more conflict than fun.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Scheana Shay

While gearing up for her dream wedding with her dream man, Brock Davies, Scheana Shay is stirring up some drama by being Schwartz's wingman in the wake of his divorce. When she pushes him to consider potential hookups within the SUR family, Scheana jeopardizes the future of her friendship with longtime frenemy, Katie.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix and Katie's new business venture is a work in progress as they scout potential locations for their sandwich shop, with Lisa Vanderpump as a mentor and sounding board. Wanting to be the peacemaker within the group, Ariana winds up caught between two feuding friends.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Charli Burnett

Raquel Leviss is ready to spread her wings and find her voice without her ex-fiancé, James. With help from her friends Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett, Raquel is embracing her new single lifestyle. She is having fun and dating around, but as she finds her footing, she steps on a few toes and lock lips with someone that lands her in the middle of the lion's den, causing more conflict than fun.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Ally Lewber

James Kennedy's music career is booming and his love-life is prospering. He met new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, weeks after his breakup with Raquel and the two were instantly head-over-heels. When a surprise revelation about James' past with Lala pops up, Ally questions whether or not she can fully trust him.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kristina Kelly

After 12 years together, Tom and Katie Maloney have gone their separate ways with hopes for an amicable split, as long as they both agree to obey one pact—no relationships within the friend group. When Tom hooks up with someone in the circle, their well-intentioned hope for friendship becomes nearly impossible to maintain. Katie begins to date again, while leaning on her friends, Lala and Kristina Kelly, for support.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules: See Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Hook Up

2

Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Baby: See His Sweet Announcement

3

MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dead at 18

4
Exclusive

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit

5

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Haven’t Renounced Their Royal Titles