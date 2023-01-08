Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Slams Using Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss Rumors

New year, new 'do.

That seems to be the mantra for the Kardashian sisters to kick off 2023, with three of the reality stars debuting major hair changes. Kim Kardashian ditched her platinum blonde locks and returned to her signature dark tresses, while Khloe Kardashian made a major revelation about her new bangs. And Kourtney Kardashian got in on the transformation fun by dyeing her hair a bold color.

But it wasn't just the Kardashians shaking up their signature styles as they said goodbye to 2022. Zendaya's choppy bob had us seriously considering booking an appointment with our hairstylists, while Wednesday star Jenna Ortega said goodbye to her Netflix character's braided pigtails for an edgy wolf cut and bangs. Plus, Eva Mendes decided to start the new year as a redhead.