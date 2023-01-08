Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian all debuted new hairstyles in the new year, while Jenna Ortega said goodbye to her Wednesday Addams look for an edgy cut.

New year, new 'do.

That seems to be the mantra for the Kardashian sisters to kick off 2023, with three of the reality stars debuting major hair changes. Kim Kardashian ditched her platinum blonde locks and returned to her signature dark tresses, while Khloe Kardashian made a major revelation about her new bangs. And Kourtney Kardashian got in on the transformation fun by dyeing her hair a bold color.

But it wasn't just the Kardashians shaking up their signature styles as they said goodbye to 2022. Zendaya's choppy bob had us seriously considering booking an appointment with our hairstylists, while Wednesday star Jenna Ortega said goodbye to her Netflix character's braided pigtails for an edgy wolf cut and bangs. Plus, Eva Mendes decided to start the new year as a redhead. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Back to black.

After spending the majority of last year as a blonde, the SKIMS founder was ready for a change in 2023. Kim returned to her dark tresses for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, giving fans one last glimpse of her honey-hued hair—and her natural length—in a TikTok video posted to her shared account with her 9-year-old daughter, North West.

Following the video,  The Kardashians star unveiled an epic new makeover. Chris Appleton, who dyed the star's hair, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her saying, "We're back!"

"O.G Kim or miss the blonde?" Chris asked in a Dec. 27 Instagram, to which Kim replied, "I miss the blonde."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

This year is off to a bangin' start for KoKo. Sort of.

After debuting her new fringe in mid-December, the Good American founder recently admitted that she didn't actually commit to the hairstyle.

"Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot," Khloe told her Instagram followers on Jan. 3, alongside a portrait from her Sorbet magazine feature. "It was fun to give a different look and not be committed."

Still, Khloe went on to explain that she enjoyed her style shake-up.

"I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs," she wrote, "even though they changed the shape of my face."

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Another Kardashian, another transformation!

Following her younger sisters' hair changes, Kourtney also decided to shake up her style, taking to Instagram on Jan. 2 to show off her new fiery red hair.

The Poosh founder debuted her crimson locks on her Instagram Story, posting a selfie while standing in front of her lit-up Christmas tree.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva is turning up the heat in the new year.

In a Dec. 27 Instagram post, the Hitch actress showed off a fiery new hair color, swapping her signature brunette locks for a bold red hue. 

"Mira esto!" Eva captioned her photo. "I went red."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Zendaya

We are euphoric over Zendaya's new look.

In December, the Emmy winner stepped out with a freshly chopped bob at the Euphoria FYC event at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition to cutting her hair, Zendaya also dyed her strands a caramel hue.

On her Instagram Stories, the Marvel star playfully addressed her headline-making haircut by sharing a meme of the character Agent Wendy Pleakley from the 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch with the text, "When bitches get a lil bob." As Zendaya put in the caption, "Me...I'm bitches."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

We wonder what Wednesday Addams would have to say about Jenna's edgy new hairstyle.

The Wednesday star traded in her medium-length locks for a sassy, chopped wolf cut, which she debuted on social media ahead of her Dec. 16 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Jenna also opted for bangs in her new look, which was cut by hairstylist David Stanwell

"@jennaortega you are the vibe," David wrote in his Instagram caption about the Scream actress' trendy shag. In the comments section, Jenna responded, "Thank you so much. So happy."

