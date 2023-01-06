10 People Injured in Shooting During Filming of French Montana Music Video

Watch : French Montana Talks Diddy & DJ Khaled Brotherhood at BBMAs 2022

Ten people have been injured in a shooting in Miami near where a music video for rapper French Montana was being filmed.

Police in Miami Gardens, Fla. told NBC Miami that officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at The Licking restaurant on the evening of Jan. 5. An altercation had begun elsewhere and ended at the eatery, the authorities stated, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN that upon arriving at the restaurant, emergency responders found "several patients suffering traumatic injuries."

"As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured," they continued. "Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining six patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers."

French Montana is believed to have avoided injury after being hauled away by security before or just after the gunfire broke out, a law enforcement source told the Miami Herald. An eyewitness noted to TMZ that the rapper's security got him out of the area safely and without incident. French Montana's rep did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.