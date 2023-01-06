RHOSLC's Jen Shah "Vows to Pay Her Debt" to Fraud Victims Following 6.5-Year Prison Sentence

Jen Shah is ready to face the music.
After a federal judge sentenced The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star to six and a half years in prison for fraud on Jan. 6, the Bravo star's lawyer is speaking out about her future.
"Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt," Jen's attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to E! News. "Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."
During the sentencing, the judge imposed no monetary fine on Jen. She must report to prison on Feb. 17 and her team recommended a minimum-security prison in Texas, but her reporting location is still being determined. After getting out, she'll be on supervised release for five years.
Jen's sentencing comes almost two years after she and her former assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 on charges of wire fraud and money laundering in connection to a nationwide telemarketing scheme. A few months later, Stuart changed his innocent plea to guilty in November 2021, and Jen later did the same on July 11.
The reality star's fraud case has been a big focus on RHOSLC's current third season. On the show's Jan. 4 episode, Jen got emotional during a conversation with her therapist about how her legal troubles have affected her mental health.
"I feel like I'm not in control," Jen admitted. "I'm at an even deeper and darker place and I'm dealing with another level of depression—daily anxiety—that is paralyzing."
And despite being concerned about her future, she expressed she was more concerned about 16-year-old son Omar—whom she shares with husband Sharrieff Shah—stating, "I'm worried as a mom, like, have I done something where it's affected Omar? Basically, did I f--k my kids up?"
Having to discuss her legal drama on the show is why Jen chose to skip out on filming for the upcoming RHOSLC season three reunion—hosted by Andy Cohen—with co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose, as well as series friends-of Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete and Angie Harrington.
"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect or the courts and a standing judicial order," Jen wrote in a Dec. 16 Instagram statement, "I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing."
Stating that the network found her decision "unsatisfactory," Jen made the decision not to attend. "That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being," her post concludes. "So under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life—my family."
