RHOSLC's Jen Shah "Vows to Pay Her Debt" to Fraud Victims Following 6.5-Year Prison Sentence

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Jen Shah is ready to face the music.

After a federal judge sentenced The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star to six and a half years in prison for fraud on Jan. 6, the Bravo star's lawyer is speaking out about her future.

"Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt," Jen's attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to E! News. "Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."

During the sentencing, the judge imposed no monetary fine on Jen. She must report to prison on Feb. 17 and her team recommended a minimum-security prison in Texas, but her reporting location is still being determined. After getting out, she'll be on supervised release for five years.