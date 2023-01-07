From Glee to DAHMER, Relive the Wildest Moments from Ryan Murphy's TV Shows

Watch : Why Evan Peters May NOT Return for Dahmer Season 2

Ryan Murphy is the father of modern TV.

The TV legend, who is receiving the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes Jan. 10, is responsible for creating several critically-acclaimed shows over the last two decades, including Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Pose and 9-1-1. And his shows are never short on memorable moments. Who could forget New Directions finally winning Nationals on season three of Glee or the Red Devil reveal at the end of Scream Queens' first season? We certainly haven't.

Most recently, Murphy is behind a pair of smash hits for Netflix: The Watcher, starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, and DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which saw frequent Murphy collaborator Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.

In fact, DAHMER is up for four awards at the award show. Not only are Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins up for acting accolades, but the anthology series—which was renewed by Netflix in November—has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

So, it's safe to say Jan. 10 will be a big night for Murphy and company.