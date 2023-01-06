Magnum P.I.'s Magnum and Higgins Kick Off Season 5 on a Steamy Note in Sizzling Sneak Peek

Watch : Magnum P.I. EXCLUSIVE: Thomas and Juliet's STEAMY Shower Scene

Magnum P.I. fans' wishes are coming true.

Not only was the series resurrected from cancelation by NBC last year, but the show's season four finale saw will-they-won't-they couple Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally confess their feelings for each other and kiss. But for those thinking their get-together was too good to be true, Magnum sets the record straight in E! News' exclusive first look at the show's season five premiere.

"Hey," Magnum tells Higgins as she joins him in the shower, to which she responds, "Hey, yourself." And as if being in the shower together wasn't steamy enough, the two then share a romantic kiss, fulfilling all "Miggins" shippers' hopes.

"Yeah, I know what you're thinking," Magnum clarifies in a voiceover. "But trust me, this isn't a dream. This is really happening."

As sweet as the moment is, fans will have to tune in to see if the new couple can balance their relationship with their action-packed, crime-fighting lifestyle.