Prince Harry Claims Prince William and Kate Middleton Encouraged Him to Wear Nazi Costume

Prince Harry isn't taking all the blame for that shocking Halloween costume.
In his upcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex claims his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 costume party, which had a "Native and Colonial" theme.
While debating between a pilot uniform and the Nazi option, "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought," Harry wrote, according to the Spanish language version of Spare obtained by NBC News. "Nazi uniform, they said."
"They both howled," the 38-year-old continued, noting his older brother chose a lion outfit. "Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."
NBC News has reached out to Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and a rep for Prince Harry. All have declined to comment.
Shortly after the Halloween party, pictures surfaced of Harry, then 20, in a military shirt and a red swastika armband. After the incident, he released a statement expressing his regret, saying "I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone."
Today, he still feels shame, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes" of his life in his Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan.
"I felt so ashamed afterwards," he said in the Dec. 8 episode. "All I wanted to do was make it right."
He then revealed he had spoken with the chief Rabbi in London and traveled to Berlin to meet with a Holocaust survivor. "I could have just ignored it and gone on and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life," he said in the doc. "But I learnt from that."
Harry pointing a finger at Will is just one of many revelations to come out of his upcoming memoir. Elsewhere, he alleged that William knocked him to the ground during a heated exchange at Nottingham Cottage.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote, according to quotes published by The Guardian. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
