Prince Harry Says He Was "Persuaded Not to" Reopen Investigation Into Mom Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry is sharing a glimpse into his grieving process after the death of his mom Princess Diana.

In his upcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled, in an effort to find resolution, driving through the Paris tunnel where the royal got into a fatal car accident.

According to the Spanish language version of Spare obtained by NBC News, Harry wrote that he and his brother Prince William wanted the investigation into Diana's death to be "reopened," but they were both "persuaded not to."

Diana died from injuries sustained in a 1997 car crash. Her partner Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur Henri Paul also died from the accident. In the book, Harry recalled his father King Charles III breaking the news to him when he was just 12 years old.

"What I do remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry," Harry wrote. "Not a tear. My father did not hug me."