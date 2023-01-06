Prince Harry Says He Was "Persuaded Not to" Reopen Investigation Into Mom Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry is sharing a glimpse into his grieving process after the death of his mom Princess Diana.
In his upcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled, in an effort to find resolution, driving through the Paris tunnel where the royal got into a fatal car accident.
According to the Spanish language version of Spare obtained by NBC News, Harry wrote that he and his brother Prince William wanted the investigation into Diana's death to be "reopened," but they were both "persuaded not to."
Diana died from injuries sustained in a 1997 car crash. Her partner Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur Henri Paul also died from the accident. In the book, Harry recalled his father King Charles III breaking the news to him when he was just 12 years old.
"What I do remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry," Harry wrote. "Not a tear. My father did not hug me."
NBC News reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace and they declined to comment on the allegations from the memoir.
While William and Harry once appeared to be on a united front, their relationship has since become fractured.
In Spare, Harry wrote about an alleged altercation in 2019 when he says William "knocked him to the floor" in an argument over Meghan Markle, according to NBC News.
Today, Harry believes his mom would be disappointed in her sons' rift.
"I think she would be sad," he told Good Morning America in a clip shared Jan. 5. "I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."
Harry continued, "I don't think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family)