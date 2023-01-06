Chelsea Handler Teases a Possible Late-Night Comeback Ahead of Daily Show Hosting Gig

Chelsea Handler is ready to shake up late-night TV…again.
Eight and a half years since her E! late-night series Chelsea Lately ended in 2014, the comedian is making her late-night return as one of several upcoming guest hosts on The Daily Show. And with former host Trevor Noah's recent departure from the series on Dec. 8, Chelsea revealed she has her sights set on filling his shoes.
"If it's a good fit, then it's a good fit," she exclusively shared on the Jan. 5 episode of E! News of becoming The Daily Show's permanent host. "I'm definitely open to the possibility of it."
The 47-year-old—whose new comedy special Revolution is streaming now on Netflix—told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester that her passion for late-night was re-sparked after her guest hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June.
"I just realized, 'Oh, this is what I love to do,'" Chelsea explained. "'I love being in a writers room. I love commenting and sounding off on people.' And right after Roe v. Wade, I hosted that."
She continued, "It's definitely in my wheelhouse and I'm good at it, and I like it, and I'm in the mood to work, so that's the most important thing. When you're in the mood to do something, that's when you really churn out the best stuff."
One thing fans could expect from the star's potential late-night return? Bringing "new vibes" as a female host in a male-dominated genre.
"We need a woman on late-night television," Chelsea stated. "It doesn't even have to be late-night, it's just we need a woman. Men don't represent us. We represent us."
Before her The Daily Show takeover begins the week of Feb. 6, Chelsea will serve as host of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15, a night she promised will be a "good vibration night," free of celebrity roast jokes.
"Award shows can be so boring. I want it to be fun," Chelsea teased. "I'm not gonna skewer people. Everybody there has worked hard to get there, and no, it's not gonna be that kind of show."
