Chelsea Handler Teases a Possible Late-Night Comeback Ahead of Daily Show Hosting Gig

Chelsea Handler Talks Daily Show Takeover, Netflix Special & More

Chelsea Handler is ready to shake up late-night TV…again.

Eight and a half years since her E! late-night series Chelsea Lately ended in 2014, the comedian is making her late-night return as one of several upcoming guest hosts on The Daily Show. And with former host Trevor Noah's recent departure from the series on Dec. 8, Chelsea revealed she has her sights set on filling his shoes.

"If it's a good fit, then it's a good fit," she exclusively shared on the Jan. 5 episode of E! News of becoming The Daily Show's permanent host. "I'm definitely open to the possibility of it."

The 47-year-old—whose new comedy special Revolution is streaming now on Netflix—told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester that her passion for late-night was re-sparked after her guest hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June.

"I just realized, 'Oh, this is what I love to do,'" Chelsea explained. "'I love being in a writers room. I love commenting and sounding off on people.' And right after Roe v. Wade, I hosted that."