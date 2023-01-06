The Fate of Netflix's Wednesday Revealed

Will Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday have a second season on Netflix? Find out the answer, and an update on your other TV favorites, here.

Alexa, play "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, because we have a reason to celebrate.

Wednesday will return to Netflix with a second season, the streamer officially confirmed Jan. 6. The news comes over a month after the Jenna Ortega-led series had its smash debut on Netflix, where it reached 182 million households and had 1.2 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told TUDUM. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

We've certainly been anticipating this update. After all Fred Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester on the coming-of-age story, even teased how the finale set the stage for new episodes.

"I thought that's good writing to keep people wanting more," the Saturday Night Live alum exclusively told E! News in November. "I think that's difficult. Even as something that's supposed to continue on, they did a really good job of keeping it exciting."

As to whether we'll see more of Armisen in season two? We'll have to wait and see.

